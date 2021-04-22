COVID-19: What's Next? Doctors to take your questions live on News 3

Are you wondering what's next during the COVID-19 pandemic?

News 3 is giving you a chance to ask experts any questions you may have about COVID-19, the vaccine, restrictions or anything else on your mind.

We will air a one hour show on May 4 during News 3 at 5 p.m. Dr. Danny Avula, head of the vaccine roll-out for the Virginia Health Department and infectious disease specialist, Dr. Edward Oldfield from EVMS will join us live to answer your questions.

Want your questions answered? Email it to us at TakingAction@wtkr.com with the words "what's next?" in the subject line and add your name and location in the email body along with your question.

Click here to view our vaccination guide.