Gloucester Co. Public Utilities to resume utilities disconnections in Jan. 2022; repayment plan available

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - Help is here for people who may be struggling to pay the bills.

The Gloucester County Public Utilities Department announced it will resume the disconnection of utilities in January 2022. However, they are encouraging county residents who owe a balance to reach out directly and sign up for a repayment plan.

Customers who want to take advantage of the payment plan must enroll before the cutoff date of Dec. 15.

The Virginia General Assembly passed a moratorium on utilities disconnections in the Commonwealth due to the financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium ended in August.

“We understand that the pandemic impacted many local families and businesses, and the Board of Supervisors felt that it was important to give residents continued relief throughout the end of 2021. With disconnection procedures resuming in January 2022, our hope is to get this information out early so that our customers can reach out to our department and get on a payment plan to help bring their accounts up to date,” said Chris Dawson, director of Gloucester County Public Utilities. “If customers have a delinquent balance at that time, and have not applied for a repayment plan, their service will be disconnected for non-payment, and Utilities will not be able to restore service until the entire balance is paid in full.”

If you're a Gloucester County resident or business interested in setting up a repayment plan, you're encouraged to do so immediately. Click here or call the Public Utilities office at 804-693-4044 to set up your plan.

Any account with a delinquent balance greater that 30 days is eligible, and no additional fees are associated with the repayment plan.

Repayment applications must be received by December 15. Applications can be downloaded here.

Gloucester County Public Utilities

