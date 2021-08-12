Musicians collaborate on charity project to offer financial help during pandemic

An alt-rock band from the 1990s is coming out with an album of remixes to help people struggling to survive financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supreme Love Gods had a hit with the song "Souled Out" in 1992. Now, Tommy Joy, one of the band's members is creating a remix project featuring that song. Artists from well-known rock bands like Bauhaus, Ned's Atomic Dustbin and Dandy Warhols have all contributed to the project, called We Are All Together.

"I started thinking of things things to do to to pass the time, and actually, I wanted to do something good," Joy explains to News 3 anchor Blaine Stewart.

The proceeds from this project will go to Crew Nation, which is a charity that started in 2020 as a global relief fund to help crew members, the people who make live music possible, survive financially.

"There was so much uncertainty about when we're going back to work," Joy says.

Joy now works as a sound engineer and tour manager himself, explains with music consumption moving to streaming platforms, the cancellation of concerts has taken a staggering toll on the finances of crew members.

"Bands have been relying on live shows to pay, you know, to make money," Joy said.

"I was getting hired for jobs more than ever, and then that ended like at its peak of like this, you know, massive amount of tours to just nothing," he added.

The digital EP, which can be pre-ordered, is available for download Friday. There's also a fundraiser to create a vinyl version of the remixes.

