Virtual job fair targets Hampton Roads high school seniors looking for work

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - There is a push to put more young people to work, specifically high school seniors in Hampton Roads. The Virginia Restaurant Association and NextGen Pathways, part of the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, are hosting a virtual job fair for high school seniors.

"When we think about the last year it's definitely been a tough year for all of us, and many of our industries have been hit very hard," says Christina Brooks of the Hampton Roads Workforce Council.

"One of the hardest hit industries has been our hospitality and tourism, which often hires our teens and young adults for part time positions," she adds.

Interested students must register for Thursday's event, which runs from 7:30 am until 2:00 pm, by clicking this link. There is no charge to sign up. Area employers looking to hire members of the class of 2021 should register here.

