Santa Claus visits Hampton Roads before Christmas

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — All holiday season a shipyard worker has been living a double-life, trading in his work attire for a red coat and hat.

Victor Manuel is a man of many different nicknames.

I've been called Santa, I've been called Christmas, I've been called 'ho, ho, ho,' but all of them pretty much recognize me," said Manuel.

His most recognizable name is Santa Vic. Which started out at the shipyard where he works.

"Even before growing the beard, I would wear a hat like this under my hard hat and most of my coworkers would call me Santa Claus,"

About two years ago, Manuel said he discovered there was a need for Santa's that looked more like him. So, he grew out his beard, bought a red hat and coat, and immediately started getting booked up.

While juggling a full-time job, he's been to daycares, schools, and does home visits. In addition to checking a naughty and nice list twice, Santa Vic also continuously checks his busy schedule

"I probably was booked the first week of December enough for the whole month, but I've been trying my best to squeeze people in if I get a cancelation try to get people in there but it's kind of hard to be everywhere," he said.

Santa Vic told News 3 his popularity isn't limited to Hampton Roads. He's done personalized video calls to children up and down the east coast, from California to Nova Scotia.

In addition to storytelling, Santa Vic said he's had to come up with his own stories.

"The first time I was asked about my sleigh all I could say was my sleigh is in the shop getting a front wheel alignment and saying it to a four-year-old all they said was ok," said Manuel.

Sometimes with the older kids, Santa Vic said he's taught some children it's what's on the inside that counts.

"Sometimes you can see the questions rolling around in their head and there's some that come straight out and let me know that I'm not the Santa that they're used to seeing and the best I can say is everyone is the same no matter what color they are," said Santa Vic.

To learn more about how to book a video call with Santa Vic. You can click the link here.

