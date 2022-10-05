Senior centers in Virginia receive federal funding to help fight against contagious illnesses

NORFOLK, VA — For some families, protecting the elderly requires constant supervision, however nursing homes can be very expensive. Through adult day cares, daytime supervision is provided at a more affordable rate. A top priority for both types of senior centers is often health, something that COVID 19 had challenged for a little while.

Two years later, illness prevention has remained very important. However, preventative measures can cost centers a lot of money.

On Wednesday, News 3 spoke with Prime Plus Senior Center in Norfolk. The center provides a healthy outlet for folks 45 and older who need supervision.

A handful of their participants are living with Dementia and Alzheimer's. Bob Batcher the executive director says part of the center's mission is to remind their elderly community of the good ole days.

"We try to work with them as they were prior to their journey of dementia or Alzheimer's or traumatic brain injury that they are Ralph and Tim and Alice. They're people," says Batcher.

Monday through Friday the center provides an 8am to 4pm routine for each participant. Every day they're paired up with a caregiver from their center or one from home.

Tammy Doster says she was influenced to live a life of service through her mom who suffered from ovarian cancer and passed away.

"She's my main reason I came into this because she always used to tell me I took such good care of her, and she encouraged me to keep doing that for other people," says Doster.

Doster says COVID made the center close its doors for a little while. But during that time, she says the love and care employees like her had wasn't limited to in-person interaction.

"I took it upon myself to always call the families still when we knew we were closing down for COVID. I would take numbers home with me and I would call home and let the family know we are still here and that things are going to be ok, and we will be back open soon," says Doster.

According to the senior center, protecting their vulnerable population from the spread of illness and keeping the lights on was adding up.

"I think a lot of us take things for granted. Usually when you come into a facility, they're going to take your temperature well somebody needed to buy those thermostats and there's a cost to doing that kind of thing," says Batcher.

To provide a helping hand to these centers, federal funding was recently provided to Leadingage Virginia, a statewide association of nonprofit providers of aging services.

A grant of $150,000 came from the CDC and will be going towards developing infection control polices for adult day cares. This means centers like Prime Plus Senior Center can go back to putting 100% of their focus on providing the care families and their loved ones can depend on.