Sens. Warner and Kaine pump nearly $2 million in funding to promote safe driving

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sens. Mark R. Kaine and Tim Kaine are providing $1,941,340 in federal funding to promote safety on Virginia roadways.

The initiative comes after data revealed that there were nearly 5,000 commercial motor vehicle accidents in Virginia last year.

“Last year, we saw nearly 5,000 crashes and 100 fatalities involving commercial motor vehicles on Virginia’s roads. We are pleased to know that these federal dollars will go towards promoting greater safety on roadways and helping prevent future tragedies,” said the Senators.

Officials say funding will be distributed to multiple organizations throughout the state to enable best practices to combat the growing issue. One to note, is $1,040,334 being given to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to improve crash data analysis that will evaluate the growing trends and problems on the road, while aiming to reduce CMV crashes.

Other organizations helping to increase knowledge of contributing factors to motor vehicle crashes and safe driving practices in the area include Chesterfield County and Virginia Tech.

News 3 previously reported on additional driving safety programs in Hampton Roads earlier this month to help decrease the number of tragedies.

For more information on the grants and programs involved in this initiative click here.

