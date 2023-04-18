Smithfield high school students learn lifesaving lessons from Stop the Bleed program

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Recently the Gun Violence Archive recorded that there have been more than 160 mass shooting in the US this year.

While there are drills and metal detectors, some students have told us that they don't know what to do if a friend or teacher is ever wounded. However, this week, a few of them were taught just that.

A program called Stop The Bleed teaches and trains students with the help of special kits that include a training dummy and dressings for wounds that need urgent attention.

Ethan Swartz and Kadence DiStefano are two JROTC students who recently helped bring this pilot program to their school.

Swartz says after doing his own research he discovered that the cost of a handful of kits were nothing compared to the cost of a human life.

"In a way that pushed me to ask why we haven't done this across the entire state if not country. Those kits that can save a life or even 3 lives are $30 off amazon," says Swartz.

According to the Trauma Center Association of America there are seven states that have passed legislation and provided funding for this program, including North Carolina.

Recently, a team effort from the students, JROTC leaders, school staff and the education foundation resulted in a $1,000 grant to get the equipment needed. According to the school, the Smithfield Lions Club donated the first batch of 25 kits.

Instructors for the program, such as Michael Cunningham, informed the kids that there's a short window of time before a person bleeds out, approximately 3-5 minutes. While teaching the students the basics, he reminded them that it's not just an active shooter situation where this could be useful.

"If the students come up on something, even an accident on the road that person might not have that long so he or she can help them out before the rescue squad or the police department gets there," says Cunningham.

Next week the school says teachers will go through the training and shortly after, the plan is to get other students involved.

However some of the students at Smithfield High say that bringing this program to their school is only half the battle.

"It would take 20-25 million to outfit every school in Virginia and that is every elementary school primary school. I think we should get that legislation done as fast as possible, there's so many Virginia students going to school every day that don't know this life saving training," says Swartz.

