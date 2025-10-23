Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
APDA Virginia Chapter set for Putting Out Parkinson's

Take your swings in Putting Out Parkinson's on October 30 at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk.
APDA Virginia Chapter set to host inaugural golf tournament
SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association works tirelessly to help those impacted by the ailment. Now it's taking its efforts to the links.

The chapter will host its inaugural Putting Out Parkinson's golf tournament Thursday, October 30, at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk.

The golf outing will help the Virginia Chapter of the APDA raise funds to offer support, education and information to those battling Parkinson's Disease as well as their families and caretakers. Money raised also goes towards research for treatment, prevention and finding a cure.

An estimated one million people suffer from Parkinson's Disease in the United States, including approximately 25,000 in Virginia.

For more information, including how to register for the tournament and donate, click here.

