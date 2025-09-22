Back on active roster, Holmes sees first game action of 2025

LANDOVER, MD (WTKR)- What a journey it's been thus far for Lake Taylor product Jalyn Holmes, one that saw him back on an NFL field Sunday.

"I just wanted to him somebody, man, so it's good," Holmes smiled after the game.

The Norfolk native and Commanders' defensive end kicked off his day at Northwest Stadium by doing some pregame work with fellow 757 product and Washington defensive line coach Darryl Tapp. Then he shifted to game mode, suiting up and running out of the tunnel for the first time in 2025.

"It was good to be back out there, good to be out there with my brothers," he said. "It was fun. We played a real good game, real good team win so I'm just glad to be back out there."

Sunday marked the latest chapter in a roller coaster of a month for the defensive lineman. The Commanders released him coming out of training camp, signed him to the practice squad the following day and he was elevated to the active roster this past Monday. It's quite the up and down journey, but Holmes is familiar with the ebbs and flows.

"It was definitely a difficult one, but I'm built for it," he noted. "I've trained my whole life, especially trained hard this offseason so whenever my number is called, I'm there to make a play and be ready to play whenever."

He certainly looked ready Sunday afternoon. Holmes saw plenty of action, coming up with a tackle during Washington's 41-24 win over the Raiders. It's football, just like riding a bike for the former Titan.

"Just trying to play fast and just have fun," he said of his approach. "I prepared all week and just trying to not let my preparation go to waste."

So what's next? Holmes and the Commanders are 2-1 and turn the page to the Falcons, who they face this Sunday. The Norfolk native knows that more bumps in the road may come, but he's grateful to continue his NFL road full speed ahead.

"Knowing my career and my journey, when you get that opportunity, you take full advantage of it and also just have fun," he said. "We're playing a child's game, we get paid a lot of money to play this game and I don't ever want to take it for granted."

Holmes and Washington travel to Atlanta for a 1 p.m. kickoff this Sunday. You can catch that game on WTKR.