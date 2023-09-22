Beach District pushes football games to Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- The Beach District has postponed Friday night's scheduled football games as inclement weather is expected to arrive in Hampton Roads during the afternoon hours.

The district posted the schedule updates on its website with the five match-ups scheduled for tonight being moved to Tuesday, September 26. Kickoff times remain at 7:00 PM for the contests which include:

Bayside @ First Colonial

Princess Anne @ Green Run

Ocean Lakes @ Floyd Kellam

Salem @ Frank Cox

Tallwood @ Kempsville

Sports King's Fork takes double overtime thriller over Nansemond River Zach Staton

Sports Meatball Madness Week 5: Nansemond River vs. King's Fork Web Staff

While the games in the beach were moved Friday, other postponements and rescheduling were announced Thursday. Heritage and Woodside, along with Kecoughtan and Menchville, have moved their match-ups to November 2. Saturday's game between Phoebus and Bethel will now kick off on October 17. Bruton and Grafton have postponed tonight's scheduled meeting, but no make-up date has been announced.

Many teams moved their games up to Thursday in anticipation of Friday's weather. For those results, click here.