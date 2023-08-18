Can Kempsville overcome rival to make 2023 its year?

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Kempsville orchestrated one of the biggest turnarounds in Hampton Roads under head coach Daryl Cherry. Now the Chiefs look to overcome a hurdle they have yet to clear when it comes to the last two years.

The Chiefs, who snapped a 63-game losing streak in 2019, have advanced to back-to-back Region 5A title games. They've only lost four total contests in the last two seasons, but all four of those defeats have come at the hands of Green Run.

"They feel like that's been their biggest challenge now, to get over them, especially if we're trying to get to the next level," Cherry said of his team and its struggles with the Stallions. "Green Run did a good job over there and there has to be a team to knock them off. Why not Kempsville?"

"They're the only team that we still haven't beaten," added senior cornerback Mayoy McGodfred. "Beating them is going to mean a lot. We always circle them on the calendar."

Green Run has sent Kempsville home the last two campaigns, but the Chiefs have been able to conquer their other Beach District opponents. The 2023 group will look to keep the success going, even after the departures of some of their biggest weapons from the previous two years. Cherry is confident those waiting in the wings have plenty of potential.

"Our biggest thing now, we're trying to sustain what we've built these last couple of years," the head coach said. "We had excellent seniors graduate, lost 25. These guys we've got right now coming in put in the work, so they're going to try to build on that legacy."

"This year's definitely a change," said Deacon Rawls, a senior offensive lineman who transferred in from Tallwood. "These guys are real hungry compared to last year. We were hungry, but this year there's just something different about it."

Rawls is one of the newcomers who will look to provide a spark. He's a James Madison commit who will anchor the line. Wide receiver Ryley McIntosh is expected to be one of the Chiefs' biggest skill contributors. He's a Marshall commit. McGodfred is Cherry's only four year senior who will be a threat to opposing offenses.

Sawyer Whitmore takes over as Kempsville's starting quarterback after Noah Lee graduated, while Xavier Clark will be looked upon to fill the role left by Quran Boyd at wide receiver and defensive back.

The program will also enjoy a new turf field at its home stadium, which was installed during the spring and summer months.

Kempsville won't have to wait long to get its next shot at the Stallions. The Chiefs open with Green Run on Thursday at home.