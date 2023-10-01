CHAMPS! Norfolk Tides win Triple-A National Championship in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - The best team in Triple-A baseball resides in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Tides defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 7-6, late Saturday to win the 2023 Triple-A National Championship.

The championship game was held at Las Vegas Ballpark.

RECAP: The Norfolk Tides (3-1) defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers (2-1), 7-6, on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Triple-A National Championship win caps a tremendous season, and the second Triple-A title in franchise history.#RisingTidehttps://t.co/ymeYZ2nJ9B — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) October 1, 2023

In the second inning, the Tides got out to an early 1-0 lead, but would later fall behind to the Dodgers, 2-1.

Then in the seventh inning, Colton Cowser hit a grand slam to score four more runs against the Pacific Coast League champions and the Tides wouldn't look back.

This is the second Triple-A national title in franchise history and comes just days after the Tides won the International League title at Harbor Park.