Christopher Newport, Virginia Wesleyan softball advance to regional championships

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) — Two games down and two wins so far for both Christopher Newport and Virginia Wesleyan softball.

Both teams winning their second games in the NCAA DIII Softball Tournament on Friday, advancing to their respective regional title games.

The Captains opened up a 4-0 first inning advantage on Ramapo, going on to beat the Roadrunners 7-4. Candace Slaw opened the game with a solo home run before Jules Donnelly and Maleah Maharty each drove in runs.

In the third inning they'd add three more to grab a 7-0 lead, their largest lead of the game. Ramapo would plate a pair of runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings, but it was enough to complete the comeback.

Keith Parr's group has now won 17 straight games, improving to 32-5 on the season. CNU faces Pfeiffer at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday in the Newport News Regional, needing to win just one more game to advance to the next round.

In Virginia Beach, the Marlins took the words of head coach Brandon Elliott after Thursday's game to heart. VWU erupted for seven runs in the second inning en route to a convincing 9-0 win over Lebanon Valley.

Alison Pollack highlighted the high-scoring frame for the Marlins with a three-RBI triple to left field. She ultimately went 2-3 on the game and her three runs batted led the team.

Emma Adams earned her 21st win of the season, going five innings and giving up just four hits. The ODAC champs took their 17th win in their last 18 games.

At 37-8, Virginia Wesleyan will once again face Lebanon Valley on Saturday for the regional title. Like CNU, the Marlins need just one win in order to advance to the Super Regional.