Cuddyer hopes players can make All-Tidewater Classic a 'moment'

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Michael Cuddyer got the chance to live his Major League dream and live it well, spending 15 years at the game's highest level and making two all-star teams.

But what he's most thankful for is how his career set him up to help others.

"Obviously it was a dream of mine, it was a goal of mine, it became my livelihood," Cuddyer said. "More than anything, it has allowed me to have a platform to be able to impact future lives in the sport."

Enter the All-Tidewater Classic, which returns next Wednesday, June 17, at Harbor Park. The Great Bridge product founded this contest and launched it in 2023 to recognize the best players in Hampton Roads while also giving them a big-time baseball experience. It will pit the top performers from the Southside up against those from the Peninsula and area private schools and Cuddyer's hope is that the game will leave a lasting memory for those on the field.

"When I made all-star teams, whether it was the Major League or the Minor League All-Star game, those were the moments that defined my memories and defined my memories of playing the game of baseball," he recalled. "Obviously not every kid is going to be fortunate enough to play in the Major Leagues or professional baseball or even college baseball, so hopefully when kids look back and they're 25, 35, 45 years old, they'll look back at this All-Tidewater Classic game that they got to play in and define that as one of their moments."

The event is more than just a baseball game. It will be celebration of the baseball community in the 757. Young players will receive free admission if they wear their youth or travel team baseball jersey and organizers will make four $2,000 donations to area charities.

"We want those kids to be the future of this All-Tidewater Classic," the Chesapeake native noted. "The 8, 9, 10-year olds that come out, hopefully in five to seven years, they're playing in this game. To be able to see the high school kids play before they embark on their next level of baseball is pretty special for the community as well."

It's year number four with many more to come. The best high school baseball that our area has to offer will be on display and be another brick in continuing to build the game in Hampton Roads.

"We're starting to be able to realize the vision we had when we started it," Cuddyer said. "I thin we've found a sweet spot in the timing of it and now it allows us to grow the brand and allows us to make the donations and make the impact, not just for the kids playing in the game, but for the entire community."

The fourth annual All-Tidewater Classic gets going Wednesday, June 17, at 6 p.m. at Harbor Park. Gates open at 5 p.m.

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