Former Monarch Allette commits to TCU

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Nearly four months after his departure from the Old Dominion basketball program, Vasean Allette has a new home.

Allette has committed to play at Texas Christian, he announced on social media Wednesday.

S/o coach micneilly and coach Dixon and the whole coaching staff for recruiting me💜💜💜 let’s work! pic.twitter.com/ulHqZCDU0g — Vasean Allette (@PottingerVasean) May 23, 2024

Old Dominion dismissed Allette from the team on January 28 for unspecified conduct violations. He appeared in 19 games as a freshman, starting 18 of them, and led the Monarchs in scoring during his time on the roster with 17.4 points per game. He also posted 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest.

ODU finished the season 7-25, 3-15 in Sun Belt play. Allette transfers to a program that posted a 21-13 record during the 2023-2024 campaign, 9-9 in the Big 12, and made the NCAA Tournament, where the Horned Frogs lost to Utah State in the first round.

The silver and blue played TCU this past season, falling to the Frogs, 111-87, to open the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu on December 21.