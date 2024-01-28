Leading scorer Allette dismissed from Old Dominion basketball team

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Vasean Allette came to Old Dominion with plenty of potential. His conduct got in the way of him ever realizing it.

The Monarchs announced Sunday afternoon that Allette has been dismissed from the team for "conduct unbecoming of a Monarch."

Allette, a native of Toronto, Ontario, came to ODU as the top-rated recruit out of Canada and made an immediate impact on the floor in terms of statistics. His 17.4 points per game rank second in the Sun Belt and he led the silver and blue in many statistical categories.

After starting every game in which he had played, Allette came off the bench for the first time this season during Wednesday's loss to James Madison. He still played 33 minutes and scored 15 points. The freshman guard was suspended for Saturday's contest against Georgia Southern, interim head coach Kieran Donohue said after the game, again for "conduct unbecoming of a Monarch."

Allette is the second Old Dominion player to depart the program this season. ODU announced that Dericko Williams was no longer a member of the team on December 9. Williams was suspended for two games at the beginning of the campaign.

The Monarchs open the week 5-16, 1-8 in Sun Belt play, and visit Marshall this coming Thursday.