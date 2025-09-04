Friday Night Redzone- Week 2

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The first Friday night in September means a full slate of high school football action, as a handful of area powers look to pick up their first wins of the season after opening defeats last week.
Thursday:
Meadowbrook @ Kecoughtan- 7:00
I.C. Norcom @ Petersburg- 7:00
Gloucester @ Jamestown- 7:00
New Kent @ Poquoson- 7:00
Friday:
Chincoteague @ Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot- 6:00
Northampton @ Washington (MD)- 6:00
Oscar Smith @ Warwick- 7:00
Tallwood @ Landstown- 7:00
Western Branch @ Catholic- 7:00
Frank Cox @ Bayside- 7:00
Ocean Lakes @ First Colonial- 7:00
Floyd Kellam @ Green Run- 7:00
Princess Anne @ Kempsville- 7:00
Hickory @ Manor- 7:00
Dinwiddie @ Granby- 7:00
Maury @ Varina- 7:00
Bethel @ Churchland- 7:00
Menchville @ Nansemond River- 7:00
HD Wise (MD) @ King's Fork- 7:00
Grafton @ York- 7:00
Warhill @ Lafayette- 7:00
Hampton @ Lake Taylor- 7:00
Tabb @ Bruton- 7:00
Heritage @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00
Sussex Central @ Lakeland- 7:00
Arcadia @ Randolph-Henry- 7:00
Southampton @ John Marshall- 7:00
Prince Edward @ Windsor- 7:00
Saturday:
Norview @ Denbigh- 12:00