Green Run, Kempsville pick up opening playoff wins as part of Thursday action

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- The 2023 edition of the high school football playoffs got underway Thursday night with a regional favorite challenged and a number two seed upset.

In Region 5A, top-seeded Green Run faced a determined Deep Creek squad and held off the Hornets, 17-12. The Stallions trailed at halftime, 6-0, but quickly took the lead coming out of the locker room. Keylen Adams scored twice to push Green Run in front, 14-6, early in the third quarter. It would remain that way until the fourth quarter when the Stallions would add a field goal off the foot of Jack Brereton to extend the advantage to 17-6. The Hornets would quickly score another touchdown, but could not complete the comeback. Green Run will host Salem in next week's regional semifinals.

Kempsville was able to pull off the upset, taking down second-seeded Frank Cox. The Chiefs opened up a 13-0 second quarter lead and took a 13-3 lead into the break. Cox would fight back and tie the game at 20 in the fourth quarter and put itself in position to boot the game-winning field goal, but Kempsville was able to block the kick. Darryl Veal scooped up the ball and took it 78 yards for the winning score as time expired, securing the 26-20 win for the Chiefs, who will travel to Indian River next week.

Thursday's scores:

Region 5A:

(1) Green Run 17, (8) Deep Creek 12

(5) Salem 39, (4) Tallwood 14

(3) Indian River 48, (6) Bayside 16

(7) Kempsville 26, (2) Frank Cox 20

Semifinals:

(5) Salem @ (1) Green Run-TBD

(7) Kempsville @ (3) Indian River- TBD

Region 5B:

(2) King's Fork 49, (7) Bethel 7

Semifinals:

Menchville/Warwick @ (2) King's Fork- TBD

Region 3A:

(1) Hopewell 34, (8) Booker T. Washington 17

(2) Lafayette 42, (7) Tabb 0

Semifinals:

Heritage/Grafton @ (1) Hopewell-TBD

Colonial Heights/Lake Taylor @ (2) Lafayette- TBD

Region 2A:

(1) Poquoson 20, (8) Nandua 6

Bruton/King William @ (1) Poquoson- TBD