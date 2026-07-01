Hampton's Armstrong Stadium undergoing $3.2 million update

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Armstrong Stadium has been the home of the Hampton Pirates since 1922. More than 100 years later, it's getting its latest renovation.

The school announced Tuesday that the venue is undergoing a $3.2 million renovation this summer, which includes a new turf field, refurbished eight-lane track and updated field event competition areas.

The stadium's field will include lines for soccer, allowing the women's team to play its games on campus after holding its home contests off-site in recent years. The Pirate women's soccer team will join the football and men's lacrosse programs in calling the venue home, using it for both practices and games.

While the track will also be replaced, areas for jumping and throwing events will be moved adjacent to the stadium, which will improve functionality and meet competition standards, according to the university release.

Armstrong Stadium is the oldest stadium in the CAA and the 13th-oldest venue in the FCS. Its last field replacement came in 2014 and was given a 10-year lifespan. It's current capacity is 9,710.

Hampton opens its 2026 football campaign at home August 29 when the Pirates host Virginia University of Lynchburg in Van Malone's first game as the program's head coach. The women's soccer team will likely hold the first competition on the new surface, though its schedule has yet to be released.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.