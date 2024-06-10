'I love that guy'; First Colonial grateful to get title for Norbie Wilson

RICHMOND, Va. (WTKR) — As he watched First Colonial baseball erupt into a dogpile at Glen Allen High School, Norbie Wilson couldn't help but flash a wide grin from the dugout.

"It means an awful lot to me, especially rewarding these kids with a state championship," he said. "Scott Stubbe is one of the finest young men I've ever met in my life. I'm just tickled to be a part of it."

The Patriots ended a 31-year state title drought on Saturday with a 10-3 win over Mills Godwin to claim the Class 5 crown.

It was Wilson who led the program to that first championship in 1993.

"It's amazing to me. I still stay in touch with the kids that played on the '93 team," he said. "Every now and then, I get a phone call from one and I'm just tickled to death to be a part of this."

"It's so special. I know he loves every moment of this," said Patriots senior pitcher Brady Wilson (no relation). "He's been waiting on this for 31 years and to finally experience that with him still being here, it's amazing."

Now an assistant coach with the team, being around baseball means so much more now for the legend. He's been battling Alzheimer's disease for the last eight years, yet the Patriots say he hasn't missed a chance to be at the diamond.

"We fight for him every day and I know he fights for us because he shows up to every single day to practices and games," Brady Wilson said. "We know we want to fight for him and that's what we just did."

"He's a very brave, courageous man who continues to take on the challenges that come to him," said FC head coach Scott Stubbe. "He will do anything for these guys and I love him for it."

First Colonial has had Wilson's back through his fight, including playing a game against Cape Henry in April that helped raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer's.

As the team celebrated their title victory, every player and coach paying their respects to Wilson with an embrace and messages of gratitude and appreciation.

"I love that guy. I go back to FC baseball camps and he was always in the infield, always teaching us what to do," said Patriots junior infielder Wes Stubbe. "Being with him again doing this, it just means so much."

"When I was growing up, he was a legend," said Scott Stubbe. "He was somebody I always looked up to and to be able to say he was quote part of my staff is very humbling."

"That's awful kind of them," Wilson said, fighting through building emotions. "Because I think it's all about them."

The original state title now has another one to go with it in the trophy case at First Colonial. It's another reminder of how much Wilson has helped shape the program and how the Patriots continue to fight for him.

"I'm tickled to death to be here and it means a lot to me," Wilson said.