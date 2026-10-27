Lake Taylor's Sawyer subject of investigation, remains Titans' head coach

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Hank Sawyer is still Lake Taylor's head football coach, despite rumors to the contrary hitting social media Monday night, though he is the subject of an unspecified investigation.

The head coach told News 3 he was under investigation, but added he could not comment until the process had concluded.

A Norfolk Public Schools spokesperson confirmed to News 3 that Sawyer continues to hold his position as the head of the Titans' football program, but said "Norfolk Public Schools does not comment on personnel matters."

Sawyer's Titans are 4-5 on the season and fell to Maury, 96-14, this past Friday at Powhatan Field. The head coach has been leading the program for 28 years and has led Lake Taylor to four state championships, most recently last season.

The Titans have a bye this week before concluding the regular season next Friday night hosting Norview.

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