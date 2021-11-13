The Locker Room- November 12

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- High school football playoffs are underway. A handful of teams survived and advanced on Friday night in regional quarterfinal action.

Kempsville kept its storybook season going with a 41-0 win over Hickory in Region 5A. The Chiefs will face Salem next week, after the Sun Devils' 27-20 win over Frank Cox. The other regional semifinal will feature Green Run and Indian River. The Stallions rolled past Tallwood, 60-14, while the Braves downed Bayside, 35-6.

Region 5B saw Nansemond River and Kecoughtan go down to the wire. Tied at 12 with 15 seconds to play, Nolan James found Terrell Douglas in the back of the endzone for the game-winning touchdown, giving the Warriors an 18-12 win. Nansemond River will face Woodside next week.

Ocean Lakes saw its season come to an end in the Region 6A quarterfinals, falling at Manchester, 59-7.

In Region 3A, Lake Taylor fought back to tie Hopewell in the third quarter, but the Blue Devils had too much down the stretch, ending the Titans' season on a 54-27 defeat.

On the private circuit, Atlantic Shores moved onto the VISAA Division II state championship game. The Seahawks shut down Fredericksburg Christian, 47-0.

For an updated look at scores and next week's match-ups, visit our Postseason Central page.