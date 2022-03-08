Maury boys, Menchville, King's Fork girls punch state championship game tickets

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- As the high school basketball season comes to a close, three squads from the 757 are among the last teams standing.

The Maury boys, King's Fork girls and Menchville girls will take the floor at VCU in state championship games after semifinal wins on Monday night.

Maury played host to Menchville in the Class 5 state semifinal, a 39-36 Commodore win. It was a low-scoring affair, with the score knotted 14-14 at halftime. Neither team held a double-digit lead throughout the contest and a last second Monarch three-point attempt was blocked, sealing the win for the Commodores. Maury will face Highland Springs on Friday at 8:00 PM at the Siegel Center, looking for its second state title since 2019.

The Class 5 girls semifinal saw another contest go down to the wire. Menchville and Norview met for the second time in the last two weeks, after the Monarchs topped the Pilots to claim the Region 5B title last week. Menchville trailed by 12 points early in the fourth quarter, but rallied to tie the game and nipped Norview, 59-56, in double overtime. It marks the first state championship game for the Monarchs since 1993. Menchville will face Woodgrove at the Siegel Center on Friday at 6:00 PM.

King's Fork faced off against a familiar opponent in Manor and topped the Mustangs for the third time this season, 60-53. Cyriah Griffin led the Bulldogs with 15 points. This marked a much closer meeting than the previous two games between the two, as King's Fork posted lop-sided wins over Manor earlier this season, including an 82-61 triumph in the Region 4A championship game. The Bulldogs will face Millbrook in the Class 4 state championship game on Thursday at 12:30 PM on the campus of VCU. It will be the Bulldogs' first state title game since 2017, when they lost a heart-breaker to Monacan, 60-59.

In other action, the King's Fork boys lost for the first time this season, which will also be their last. The Bulldogs fell at Varina, 84-68, in the Class 4 semifinal. The Blue Devils jumped out to a nine point lead after a quarter and never looked back, ending King's Fork's championship hopes.

Class 3 girls action saw Meridian top Lakeland, 65-33. The Cavaliers fell into a deep hole early and could not climb out.

Check out full schedules and results now on the State Championship Central page.