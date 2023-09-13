Maury earns national ranking, York County showdown headlines Friday action

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Week four of the high school football season kicks off this week and one area squad will be taking the field for the first time as a nationally-ranked team.
Maury broke into the MaxPreps Top 100 national poll at No. 88 this week, after topping Highland Springs last Friday to improve to 2-0. The Commodores opened their season with a win at Maryland powerhouse Wise in Prince George's County. They'll continue their challenging early schedule this Friday night when they travel to Dinwiddie, last year's Class 4 state champion.
Our 757 Showdown puts the spotlight on a fierce rivalry in the Bay Rivers District. Tabb and York will square off at Bailey Field in the 50th anniversary of their match-up. This series has been hotly contested in the past. In 61 previous meetings, each team holds a 30-30-1 record (they played twice during the season in the early years of their rivalry), according to Tigers' head coach John Byron. Tabb enters with a 2-0 record after wins over Heritage and Jamestown, while the Falcons have fallen in their first two contests to Gloucester and Warhill. A military appreciation ceremony will be held prior to Friday's game.
Granby looks for its first 3-0 start since 2012 when the Comets host cross-town rival Norview on Friday night. After a week off, Kendal Jefferson's team hits its home field for the third straight week against a Pilots squad that is coming off its first defeat of the year against I.C. Norcom a week ago. Norview has won five straight games in the series.
Below is this week's high school football schedule involving area teams:
Thursday:
Lake Taylor @ St. Christopher's- 6:30
Landstown @ Bayside- 7:00
First Colonial @ Green Run- 7:00
Frank Cox @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00
Kempsville @ Princess Anne- 7:00
Salem @ Tallwood- 7:00
Bethel @ Woodside- 7:00
Poquoson @ Warhill- 7:00
New Kent @ Grafton- 7:00
Norfolk Academy @ Isle of Wight Academy- 7:00
Friday:
Snow Hill (MD) @ Arcadia- 6:00
Grassfield @ Deep Creek- 7:00
Oscar Smith @ Nansemond River- 7:00
Hickory @ Western Branch- 7:00
Great Bridge @ King's Fork- 7:00
Norview @ Granby- 7:00
Maury @ Dinwiddie- 7:00
Warwick @ Menchville- 7:00
Jamestown @ Smithfield- 7:00
Hopewell @ Churchland- 7:00
Denbigh @ Gloucester- 7:00
York @ Tabb- 7:00
Booker T. Washington @ Lakeland- 7:00
I.C. Norcom @ Highland Springs- 7:00
Northumberland @ Bruton- 7:00
Windsor @ Northampton- 7:00
Colonial Heights @ Southampton- 7:00
Essex @ Franklin- 7:00
North Cross @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00
Portsmouth Christian @ Nansemond-Suffolk- 7:00
Smith Mountain Lake @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00
Saturday:
Kecoughtan @ Hampton- 12:00
Phoebus @ Heritage- 12:00
Greenbrier Christian @ Christchurch- 1:00