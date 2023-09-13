Maury earns national ranking, York County showdown headlines Friday action

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Week four of the high school football season kicks off this week and one area squad will be taking the field for the first time as a nationally-ranked team.

Maury broke into the MaxPreps Top 100 national poll at No. 88 this week, after topping Highland Springs last Friday to improve to 2-0. The Commodores opened their season with a win at Maryland powerhouse Wise in Prince George's County. They'll continue their challenging early schedule this Friday night when they travel to Dinwiddie, last year's Class 4 state champion.

Our 757 Showdown puts the spotlight on a fierce rivalry in the Bay Rivers District. Tabb and York will square off at Bailey Field in the 50th anniversary of their match-up. This series has been hotly contested in the past. In 61 previous meetings, each team holds a 30-30-1 record (they played twice during the season in the early years of their rivalry), according to Tigers' head coach John Byron. Tabb enters with a 2-0 record after wins over Heritage and Jamestown, while the Falcons have fallen in their first two contests to Gloucester and Warhill. A military appreciation ceremony will be held prior to Friday's game.

Granby looks for its first 3-0 start since 2012 when the Comets host cross-town rival Norview on Friday night. After a week off, Kendal Jefferson's team hits its home field for the third straight week against a Pilots squad that is coming off its first defeat of the year against I.C. Norcom a week ago. Norview has won five straight games in the series.

Below is this week's high school football schedule involving area teams:

Thursday:

Lake Taylor @ St. Christopher's- 6:30

Landstown @ Bayside- 7:00

First Colonial @ Green Run- 7:00

Frank Cox @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00

Kempsville @ Princess Anne- 7:00

Salem @ Tallwood- 7:00

Bethel @ Woodside- 7:00

Poquoson @ Warhill- 7:00

New Kent @ Grafton- 7:00

Norfolk Academy @ Isle of Wight Academy- 7:00

Friday:

Snow Hill (MD) @ Arcadia- 6:00

Grassfield @ Deep Creek- 7:00

Oscar Smith @ Nansemond River- 7:00

Hickory @ Western Branch- 7:00

Great Bridge @ King's Fork- 7:00

Norview @ Granby- 7:00

Maury @ Dinwiddie- 7:00

Warwick @ Menchville- 7:00

Jamestown @ Smithfield- 7:00

Hopewell @ Churchland- 7:00

Denbigh @ Gloucester- 7:00

York @ Tabb- 7:00

Booker T. Washington @ Lakeland- 7:00

I.C. Norcom @ Highland Springs- 7:00

Northumberland @ Bruton- 7:00

Windsor @ Northampton- 7:00

Colonial Heights @ Southampton- 7:00

Essex @ Franklin- 7:00

North Cross @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00

Portsmouth Christian @ Nansemond-Suffolk- 7:00

Smith Mountain Lake @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00

Saturday:

Kecoughtan @ Hampton- 12:00

Phoebus @ Heritage- 12:00

Greenbrier Christian @ Christchurch- 1:00