Maury's Coleman to remain at UVA as graduate assistant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTKR)- Chase Coleman made it very clear entering UVA that he wanted to pursue coaching. Now he'll get to start that journey with the Cavaliers.

The Maury product will remain at Virginia and assume a role as a graduate assistant on Tony Bennett's staff, Coleman's father, Cliff, confirmed to News 3 on Friday. The younger Coleman opted not to play his extra year of eligibility gained during COVID and begin his journey on the bench.

The former Commodore saw time in seven games as a senior, but always had his eye on the coaching profession. It's something he made clear to Bennett from the start and his head coach was quick to see his potential.

"He's going to be a tremendous coach," the head Cavalier noted during this past season. "He wants to coach. He's gifted in that way and he's a part of our playing/coaching staff. I rely on him in games, I talk to him, 'what do you see, Chase?,' how he helps us out."

Coleman led Maury to a state championship in 2019.

UVA finished 25-8 last season, advancing to the ACC Championship game and the NCAA Tournament.