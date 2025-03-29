Milic, Admirals Blank Ghost Pirates in Dominant Victory

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. – Returning from a seven-game road trip, the Norfolk Admirals hosted the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Norfolk Scope for their first-ever meeting in Norfolk. The game was a dominant performance by the Admirals, who scored five goals and shut out the Ghost Pirates, securing two vital points.

Thomas Milic made his 17th appearance in goal, saving all 13 shots he faced, marking his third shutout of the season in the Admirals' victory.

Norfolk achieved a significant lead by scoring three goals in the opening period. Just three minutes into the game, Carson Golder initiated the scoring with a wrist shot from directly in front of the net, assisted by Brandon Osmundson, which brought the score to 1-0. This goal marked Golder's 18th of the season. As the period progressed, the Admirals extended their lead by adding two additional goals.

Ben Zloty increased the lead to 2-0 with a clever shot from the right-wing circle, recording his fifth goal of the season. Shortly thereafter, Matt Crasa scored his first professional goal, assisted by Colton Young, establishing a decisive 3-0 advantage for Norfolk. Additionally, Milic made several crucial saves throughout the period to keep the Ghost Pirates scoreless. The score remained unchanged following the first period of play.

Just under one minute into the second period, Zloty netted his second goal of the evening, bringing his season total to six, following a well-executed pass from Hank Crone, who recorded his second assist of the night. Subsequently, tensions began to escalate as the period progressed, reflecting the frustrations of Savannah while the Admirals maintained their focus on their strategy.

By the conclusion of the second period, the score remained 4-0, with Norfolk outshooting the Ghost Pirates by a margin of 25 to 9.

Crone recorded his first goal in an Admirals uniform midway through the period, adding to his assists. He received a cross-ice pass that he skillfully directed into the net with a powerful shot, bringing the score to 5-0. Following this goal, tensions escalated once more, but Norfolk kept their composure and successfully secured a shutout victory.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - H. Crone (1 goal, 2 assists, +3)

2. NOR - B. Zloty (2 goals, +3)

3. NOR - T. Milic (13 saves made off of 13 shots faced.

What’s Next

These two teams will face off again tomorrow night for one more game against each other this season, as the Admirals will don their refurbished Chesapeake sweaters for 'Chesapeake City Series' night.