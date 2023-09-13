Milton-Jones, ODU agree on contract extension

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- College basketball rosters are often changing in the age of the transfer portal, but while Old Dominion's roster may change, its women's basketball coach will stay the same for the foreseeable future.

The Monarchs and Delisha Milton-Jones have agreed on a contract extension that will keep her in Norfolk through the end of the 2027-2028 season. The school made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Milton-Jones is entering her fourth season at the head of the ODU women's hoops program. She's compiled a 59-33 record and her teams have reached the conference semifinals in two of her three years. The silver and blue also earned a berth in the WNIT in 2022.

Old Dominion has eclipsed the 20-win mark in each of the last two campaigns. This past season saw the Monarchs advance to the Sun Belt semifinals and post a 12-6 conference mark in their first season in the league.

Milton-Jones and the Monarchs tip off official practices at the end of September. They'll begin their season on November 7 at home against Lincoln.

