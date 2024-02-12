Nansemond-Suffolk's Christiansen celebrates back-to-back Super Bowl wins

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTKR)- There may have been a time Cole Christiansen didn't think it was possible, but Sunday night saw the Chiefs' linebacker celebrate his second Super Bowl victory.

While earning a championship ring last season as a member of the practice squad, the Nansemond-Suffolk product was on the active roster for Sunday's 25-22 overtime triumph over the 49ers and saw substantial time on the field, particularly on special teams.

"I'm having a hard time holding back tears," Christiansen told News 3 immediately after the Super Bowl win. "I just bawled my eyes out when we scored that final touchdown. I'm just really happy to be part of the best team on the planet for two years in a row."

"It is amazing," added Christiansen's father, David. "It gave us a heart attack, I would've loved to have had an easier ride, but oh my God, we're happy."

"It feels a lot better than last year," the linebacker noted. "Last year felt pretty good, but to be able to be a part of it and help us win really meant a lot."

Christiansen and the Chiefs performed their overtime comeback in front of more than 61,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium, the first Super Bowl held in Las Vegas. Among them, the former Saints' parents and sisters, who shared in his excitement following the game.

"Absolutely unreal," Christiansen's sister, Sarah, said. "I feel like I'm in a fever dream right now. I don't really know what's happening."

"So excited," Paige Christiansen said, Cole's other sister. "I was here last year, I was at the championship game, so cool. He was out there so much tonight. It was awesome."

For awhile it looked as though Kansas City might come out on the short end. The 49ers opened up a 10-0 lead in the second quarter before the Chiefs were able to kick a field goal in the final seconds of the first half. The two teams battled back and forth after halftime, with Harrison Butker's field goal pushing the game into overtime.

After Jake Moody's 27-yard field goal pushed San Francisco in front, Patrick Mahomes and the KC offense orchestrated a 13-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a game-winning touchdown pass from Mahomes to Mecole Hardman.

"I threw up twice from nerves before the game started," Christiansen said. "I almost threw up before overtime, so I'm just happy it's over and we won."

"My first NFL game ever," Sarah said. "I'm absolutely psyched to be here. I can't believe we just won the Super Bowl, second year in a row."

"After it ended, I told [Sarah] 'you realize you just saw one of the best games ever?,'" smiled Paige.

"He did it and he deserves to be here," David proclaimed. "He 100 percent earned it, he's a great ball player and now wait and see next year."

Christiansen's career began in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Chargers. After two seasons with Los Angeles, he signed with the Chiefs prior to the 2022-2023 season. During his time at Nansemond-Suffolk, he helped lead the Saints to a state championship in 2015.