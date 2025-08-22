No Limit Sports Podcast Episode 13: Vick's debut, high school football fast approaching

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We've hit late August, which means football at the high school, college and pro levels is about to heat up in a big way.

This week on the No Limit Sport Podcast, we're gearing up for Michael Vick's debut at Norfolk State. The spotlight will waste no time shining on the Spartans, as ESPN's First Take will broadcast live from campus ahead of next Thursday's showdown with Towson. It promises to be a day filled with excitement as the season kicks off for the green and gold.

High school football also opens next Thursday and Friday, with the bulk of teams beginning their schedules. Oscar Smith and Maury both kick off on the road against stiff challenges from out-of-state opponents to headline the first slate of games.

The No Limit Sports Podcast is a weekly collaboration between Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3.