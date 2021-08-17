Norfolk celebrates Olympic medalist Keyshawn Davis with a welcome home parade

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk is set to celebrate Olympic medalist Keyshawn Davis with a parade.

On Saturday, August 21, the city will host a parade in honor of the local Keyshawn Davis' Olympic win.

Davis is an Olympic silver medalist after competing against Cuba's Andy Cruz in the boxing match. Last Monday, the city gathered at Norfolk International Airport to welcome him home.

The welcome home parade will begin at 10:30 a.m., starting at Harbor Park.

The parade will end with remarks at 11:15 a.m., at the Scope Plaze, located at the corner of Monticello Avenue and East Charlotte Street.

