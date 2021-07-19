Norfolk Tides' regular 2021 season extended for 10-game 'Triple-A Final Stretch'

NORFOLK, Va. - Good news, Tides fans!

The Norfolk Tides' 2021 regular season has been extended for a 10-game tournament known as the "Triple-A Final Stretch," which will replace the playoffs.

The Tides will play on the road first at Charlotte and will end at home in a game against Durham on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30 at 12:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1 at @ 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:05 p.m.

If you're a season ticket holder, these five extra games will be yours at no additional cost and will be ready for pickup when the Tides come back into town on July 27.

For regular season games, fans can purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

On May 17, the team played at their home stadium of Harbor Park for the first time in nearly two years. The 2020 Triple-A season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Click here for more information about the Triple-A Final Stretch.