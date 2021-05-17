Norfolk Tides ready for Opening Night at Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. - Tides baseball is back in Norfolk for the first time in nearly two years.

Opening Night at Harbor Park is set for 6:35 p.m. against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Norfolk's first home game since September 2, 2019.

The 2020 Triple-A season was canceled due to COVID-19.

"Being minus baseball for almost two years, it's really nice to get out there and play before a home crowd," said Tides Manager Gary Kendall in a virtual press conference on Friday.

The Tides began their season on May 4 in Jacksonville, Florida, for a six-game series against the Jumbo Shrimp before heading to Charlotte. They currently sit at 3-9 on the season.

Players say they're excited to finally get the chance to settle into their Hampton Roads home.

"We do have a lot of off days which we'll be taking advantage of, maybe seeing the beach," said Tides infielder Tyler Nevin.

For Tuesday's game, Harbor Park will be open to 35 percent capacity or 4,731 tickets sold in pods of two, four and six. It's unclear if the team has any capacity changes planned for when restrictions are lifted in Virginia on May 28.

FEMA will be on-site offering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to fans who want it. Those who receive the vaccine will get a free ticket to a September Tides home game.

The Norfolk Tides are the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.