ODU and VT face off in big rival football game

NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia Tech begins the Brent Pry era at a place that has negative memories.

The Hokies play at Old Dominion on Friday night.

The last time the teams met in Norfolk, Virginia, the Monarchs stunned the then-No. 13 Hokies 49-35. Virginia Tech in its first season under former Penn State defensive coordinator Pry. He'll be going against former Penn State offensive coordinator and longtime coaching colleague Ricky Rahne.

The Monarchs won their last five regular-season games last season after a 1-6 start to qualify for a bowl game.

Related: Nearly 30,000 expected at ODU's rival football game, police take precaution

