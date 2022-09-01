Nearly 30,000 expected at ODU's rival football game, police take precaution

NORFOLK, Va - Tuesday, Norfolk police responded to a shooting near Old Dominion University’s campus. Police say the victim of the shooting went to a convenience store on campus.

"We’re not a hundred percent sure where it happened. He ended up driving himself to the 7-Eleven near 49th street and walking into 7-Eleven to ask for help. That’s how we got involved," Shelton said.

News 3's Leondra Head sat down with ODU’s Police Chief Garrett Shelton. This comes as ODU is preparing for their big rival football game against Virginia Tech.

Students say they still feel safe after Tuesday’s shooting near campus.

"I don’t feel too threatened on campus. I know it was adjacent to campus but I feel confident that our campus is safe," Shelton said.

Norfolk police and the Norfolk sheriff's deputies will be assisting ODU police Friday with the large crowd sizes expected.

"We expect to sell out and that’s just over 22,000 in the stadium. In all, I would guess we would probably have in the neighborhood of about 30,000 people around the campus community that day," Shelton said.

Shelton says more than a hundred officers will assist in Friday's game to control the crowd.

"We have the opportunity to work with several of our law enforcement partners around Hampton roads who come together and help us with game day security so everybody can have a good time," Shelton said.

Businesses on campus are also gearing up for Friday.

"It takes us about 4 days to get ready, to prep. We go through so much product that we can’t keep up, the Tech game especially," Terra Morris, a manager at Franks Hot Dogs said.

They’ve even ordered hundreds of extra buns and meat for the weekend.

"500 or 600 hamburgers, not as many hot dogs but the burgers are more popular," Morris said.