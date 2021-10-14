ODU men's basketball hosts Tip-Off Dinner

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion men's basketball is hungry to get back on the court, with just three weeks until they return to Chartway Arena. But first, they dine.

The hoops team hosts its Tip-Off Dinner Wednesday night at the Norfolk Yacht Club.

Monarch supporters are joined by ODU players as they enjoy a meal. Then every coach and player takes the stage to share a little bit about themselves for those in attendance.

Related: Old Dominion Full Court Press, October 13

The event didn't take place last year because of the pandemic and games were also effected with limited attendance. When the Monarchs return to the court this fall and fans are once again able to fill the arena, ODU guard A.J. Oliver says it'll be on big family reunion.

"Being able to connect with our fans and speak to them on just an intimate level, I guess, makes me feel like this is more of a family than a fan base," Oliver said. "I think this year, more than any since we weren't able hang out last year, it's gonna be one big family reunion every time."

If you want to be part of that Monarch family reunion every home game, your first chance to do so is when they return to Chartway Arena November 6.