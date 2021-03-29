ODU product Rashaad Coward signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The fascinating football journey of former Old Dominion University standout Rashaad Coward is now taking him to one of the NFL's most-stories franchises.

Coward confirms to News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler that he's signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coward, a second-team All-Conference USA selection at ODU, spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears. After being signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Coward switched from offensive line to defensive line prior to the 2018 season. After making the move, he played in 29 games for the Bears in 2019 and 2020 - including all 16 last season.

He's now headed to Pittsburgh, a team coached by Hampton native Mike Tomlin. In fact, Coward volunteered at Tomlin's annual youth football camp in 2018 - held in partnership with the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation. Coward tells News 3 Tomlin told him he remembered him from the 2018 camp. Now, he'll coach Coward in 2021 and beyond.