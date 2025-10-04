Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- October 3

Ricky Rahne gets fans ready for the Monarchs' Sun Belt opener against Coastal Carolina, plus takes us through some of the key plays from ODU's win over Liberty.
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After a successful non-conference schedule that saw Old Dominion emerge with a 3-1 record, the Monarchs dive into Sun Belt play beginning Saturday night.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, head coach Ricky Rahne gets us ready for ODU's showdown with Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers enter the match-up 2-2 and averaging less than 300 yards per game, but they're coming off their best performance of the season in a win against South Alabama. CCU also has some extra time to prepare for the Monarchs as it's coming off a bye week.

Both sides of the ball made some big plays in Old Dominion's 21-7 win over Liberty last Saturday. Coach Rahne breaks down some of that victory's key moments.

The Monarchs kick off with Coastal Carolina Saturday at 6 p.m. at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Check out the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show every Friday night at 8:30 p.m. on WGNT through the end of the college football season.

