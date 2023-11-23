Old Dominion Full Court Press: November 22

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Wednesday found the Monarchs tipping off a three-game homestand before celebrating Thanksgiving and hoping to find the win column during their stretch in front of the home crowd.

This week on the Old Dominion Full Court Press, we recap the silver and blue's 76-56 loss to Princeton as the Tigers used a big second half to slam the door and send the Monarchs to their third straight loss. Vasean Allette led ODU with 15 points, while Chaunce Jenkins chipped in 12 points.

Sports Princeton stifles Old Dominion in Monarchs' return to Chartway Arena Marc Davis

Next up for Jeff Jones and company is a match-up with Drexel at 2:00 PM on Sunday.

Devin Ceaser transferred to ODU from Buffalo during the offseason and is finding his footing. The guard scored 18 points off the bench in a November 13 loss at Arkansas and is hoping to build from there. News 3's Zach Staton tells us how Ceaser has been reassured that his decision to come to Old Dominion was the correct one.

Our 94 Foot Conversation is with senior guard Jason Wade. He discusses getting through an entire season healthy and which of his teammates he'd choose in a two-on-two game.

Everybody has their own Thanksgiving Day traditions, but with the holiday falling within the basketball season, some of those traditions are put on hold. We're catching up with some of the players about their Thanksgiving favorites.

