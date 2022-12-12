Old Dominion receiver Ali Jennings transferring to Virginia Tech

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Ali Jennings proved at Old Dominion that he has what it takes to be one of college football's top pass catchers.

Now Jennings, a Richmond native, will have the chance to show it at the ACC level. Jennings announced on Monday night he is transferring to Virginia Tech for his last year of eligibility.

In an injury-shortened season, Jennings hauled in caught 54 passes for 959 yards and nine touchdowns for the Monarchs. He played nine games before getting season-ending surgery on a leg injury.

Jennings also had offers from Duke, Colorado, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers. Fontel Mines, who coached the wide receivers at ODU during Jennings' first season in Norfolk, holds the same position in Blacksburg for the Hokies.

An All-Sun Belt First-Team performer in 2022, Jennings announced his intentions to transfer at the beginning of December.