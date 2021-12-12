Watch
Oscar Smith wins back-to-back state titles, makes VHSL history

Oscar Smith football wins 2021 state title
Posted at 1:05 AM, Dec 12, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - After beating James Madison 42-17 Saturday afternoon, the Oscar Smith football team won back-to-back state titles for the first time in program history.

It marks the first time since 1946 that a 757 team repeat as champions, Granby being the last to do it. The win also makes the Tigers the first team in VHSL history to pick up two state titles in a single calendar year.

"Last year we dominated everyone and we earned it," Tigers quarterback Ethan Vasko, who threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns, said. "This year we did the same thing, so we deserve both of them, man. We came out here, we worked and we played great."

