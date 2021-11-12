Oscar Smith's Vasko sets state record for single-game touchdowns

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Oscar Smith got its quest for back-to-back state titles off to a good start on Thursday night.

Ethan Vasko passed for nine touchdowns and rushed for an additional score to lead Oscar Smith past Cosby, 77-7 in the opening round of the Region 6A playoffs. Vasko's 10 touchdowns set a new state record, with the nine passing scores tying the VHSL high-water mark. The Tigers move to 9-1 on the season and will face the winner of Thomas Dale and James River in round two next week.

Western Branch needed a comeback effort, but survived and advanced, topping Franklin County, 35-27. The Bruins held a 14-13 lead at halftime, but found themselves down 13 points in the second half. It marks their first playoff win since 2013. Western Branch will face either Manchester or Ocean Lakes next week.

Region 5B saw Menchville top Norview, 12-6. That was the score at the half and the Monarch defense was able to keep the Pilots out of the endzone for the final two frames. It marked just the second postseason victory in Menchville history, the first since 1993. The Monarchs face top-seeded Maury next week.

King's Fork looked like the top seed in Region 4A during its 42-0 win over Smithfield. The Bulldogs led 15-0 at the break and scored two quick touchdowns to begin the third quarter.

King's Fork will face Deep Creek next week after the Hornets' dramatic victory over Churchland on Thursday night. After the Truckers scored a touchdown with 30 seconds left to trim the lead to 35-34, they opted to go for the two-point conversion in an attempt to win the game. That try was unsuccessful, allowing Deep Creek to hold on.

Region 3A saw top-seeded Phoebus roll past Tabb, 46-0.

