Portsmouth native & NBA star Finney-Smith returning to Hampton Roads to host Black Tie Gala

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Dorian Finney-Smith may be an NBA star now, but he’s never forgotten where he came from.

In September, the Portsmouth native is returning to his hometown to host the Hampton Roads Black Tie Gala. He says he’s excited to participate in an event that highlights philanthropic efforts.

“The gala will be an opportunity to showcase [Portsmouth],” said Finney-Smith. “The gala will take on a new shape and vision this year by raising funds to directly benefit and shine a light on organizations who are working every day to better our community.”

Finney-Smith hosted the gala last year too when he played for the Dallas Mavericks. During his visit home, he brought along Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who commended the basketball star for his efforts in making the gala a special event.

"He's someone who worked hard," Cuban said of his then-forward. "He wasn't expected to be here and here he is, so when somebody can lift himself up just through their own sheer hard work, you've got to respect that and when you're a great human being like Doe Doe is, I'm going to be here."

Finney-Smith, who now plays for the Brooklyn Nets, is a product of I.C. Norcom. Since starting his NBA career, he’s returned to Portsmouth numerous times to give back to the community. He’s hosted basketball camps, food distributions and more.

The Hampton Roads Black Tie Gala is scheduled for Friday, September 1, at 7:30 p.m.

