Reamon hosts The Evaluation to increase exposure for high school players

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Tommy Reamon Jr. has plenty of memories of his father hosting camps on the Peninsula. Now it's his turn to continue that legacy.

Reamon hosted The Evaluation on Friday night, a free high school football camp at Darling Stadium. 175 high school football players attended to showcase their skills and compete.

Former NFL players such as Roc Carmichael, Chris Peace and B.W. Webb were on hand to help guide the high school players. Former Phoebus head coach Jeremy Blunt was also in attendance. Peace and Webb both had plenty of encounters with the elder Reamon, growing up on the Peninsula, and needed no convincing when Reamon Jr. reached out about being part of the camp.

Tommy Reamon Sr. poured back into his community on the Peninsula for decades. He hosted camps and all-star games for decades, along with being one of the most recognizable high school coaches in Hampton Roads.

Reamon Jr. told WTKR News 3 that he wants to have the same impact on his community that his father did. He says this is the first of many free camps he plans to host to give young player more opportunities.

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