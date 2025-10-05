Record-setting night powers Old Dominion past Coastal Carolina

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion fans could get used to this version of Monarch football, the version that doesn't include one-score games and puts the silver and blue on the winning end of lopsided affairs.

Ricky Rahne and company's fourth straight victory followed the script of the season so far in their Sun Belt opener.

Colton Joseph threw for 315 yards and four touchdowns and ODU gained 619 yards of total offense in a 47-7 trouncing of Coastal Carolina Saturday night at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The win improved the Monarchs' record to 4-1, 1-0 in conference play, and marked their fourth consecutive victory.

"I thought we played well," Rahne said after the win. "It sounds ridiculous and I feel whatever, but I still think we can play better. I still think we left some stuff out on the field."

"It's really the expectation now," added junior receiver Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding. "Our floor is set so high, especially coming off a few good wins. We understand the potential that we have."

It didn't take long to see that this was going to be a good night for the silver and blue. Joseph completed a long pass to Tre Brown inside the five-yard line that would set up a touchdown strike to Abdul-Rahim Gladding on the Monarchs' opening drive.

With ODU up 10-0 in the second quarter, Joseph connected on a jump pass to Ka'Travion Hargrove who dashed down field to complete the 80-yard scoring play to extend the advantage to 17-0. Two more touchdown passes to Abdul-Rahim Gladding and a field goal helped give the silver and blue a 34-0 halftime lead and the rout was on.

Joseph added 66 rushing yards and a score on the ground to his stat line and Abdul-Rahim Gladding pulled in seven catches for 101 yards and three touchdowns.

The Monarch defense held Coastal Carolina to just 189 yards of total offense, marking the largest total yardage margin in program history. The 47-7 win also was the program's most lop-sided victory over an FBS opponent.

Old Dominion hits the road next Saturday to face Marshall at 3:30 p.m.