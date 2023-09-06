State title game rematch headlines Week 3 of high school football

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury and Highland Springs are two programs that are used to playing in December. This week, football fans in the 757 will be treated to a marquee showdown a little bit early.

The Commodores welcome the Springers to Powhatan Field on Friday night for a rematch of last year's Class 5 state championship game, a contest won by the Springers. Dyrri McCain's squad posted an impressive 34-14 over Wise in Prince George's County, Maryland, last week to open its 2023 campaign and continues it's early-season gauntlet Friday. Highland Springs is 2-0 after a win in Miramar, Florida, in its opener and a thrilling 41-35 victory over Manchester last week. Kickoff time is set for 7:00 PM and this game will serve as our 757 Showdown for this week.

King's Fork and Western Branch collide in an early Southeastern District showdown on the Bulldogs' home field. The Bruins will look to rebound after a loss to Benedictine this past Friday, while King's Fork topped Churchland to open its schedule back on August 25. Last season saw these two teams go down to the wire, with King's Fork escaping with the 14-7 win.

Green Run will be after its third straight 3-0 start when the Stallions visit Floyd Kellam. The defending Region 5A champs have won 29 straight Beach District games (including playoffs) and rolled past Cox, 51-17, last week. Kellam is coming off a 17-14 upset win over Kempsville to pick up its first win of the season and comes into the match-up with a 1-1 record.

After a week off, Lake Taylor hits the road to face Hopewell in what could be a Region 3A playoff preview. The Titans kicked off their campaign with a convincing win over Camden (NJ) and are coming off a bye week. Hopewell shut out Mecklenburg County, 44-0, to open its season last Thursday.

Here are this week's match-ups:

Thursday:

Bethel @ Menchville- 7:00

Warwick @ Kecoughtan- 7:00

Friday:

Nansemond-Suffolk @ Collegiate- 4:00

Kent (MD) @ Arcadia- 6:00

Nandua @ Snow Hill (MD)- 6:00

Catholic @ Norfolk Acadamy- 6:30

Tallwood @ Landstown- 7:00

Great Bridge @ Oscar Smith- 7:00

Western Branch @ King's Fork- 7:00

Bayside @ Frank Cox- 7:00

Princess Anne @ First Colonial- 7:00

Green Run @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00

Ocean Lakes @ Kempsville- 7:00

Nansemond River @ Deep Creek- 7:00

Indian River @ Hickory- 7:00

Highland Springs @ Maury- 7:00

I.C. Norcom @ Norview- 7:00

Woodside @ Phoebus- 7:00

Tabb @ Jamestown- 7:00

Warhill @ York- 7:00

Churchland @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00

Lakeland @ Manor- 7:00

Heritage @ Denbigh- 7:00

Hampton @ Gloucester- 7:00

Grafton @ Poquoson- 7:00

Lafayette @ New Kent- 7:00

Lake Taylor @ Hopewell- 7:00

Bruton @ West Point- 7:00

Petersburg @ Southampton- 7:00

Windsor @ Middlesex- 7:00

Surry @ Northampton- 7:00

Franklin @ Colonial Beach- 7:00

Norfolk Christian @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00

Portsmouth Christian @ Perquimans- 7:00

Lawrence Academy (NJ) @ Greenbrier Christian- 7:00

