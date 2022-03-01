Sun Belt Conference releases 2022 football schedule, includes ODU

NORFOLK, Va. - The Old Dominion University football team has released its 2022 schedule.

The schedule includes games against Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Appalachian State, Georgia State, University of South Alabama and James Madison.

All of these schools are in the Sun Belt Conference.

This news also comes a day after the news that ODU filed for an injunction against Conference USA in Norfolk Circuit Court as the Monarchs look to depart the league without going through an arbitration process.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m., according to the Virginia Courts Case Information website.

