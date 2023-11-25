Taylor Heinicke donates $250k to ODU football; new locker room will be named after him

NORFOLK, Va. — Taylor Heinicke just became the first-ever former Monarch to make a naming rights donation to ODU’s football program.

Heinicke made a $250,000 donation to the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation. According to an odusports.com announcement, the funds will go towards the team’s locker room overhaul, which cost $3.5 million in total. The locker room will be named in honor of Heinicke.

Top Stories: Saturday, Nov. 25

The announcement touted Heinicke as the athlete who helped its football program garner national recognition. During his time as a Monarch, Heinicke was an All-American quarterback and won the Walter Payton Award.

Heinicke, who signed a two-year contract with the Falcons earlier this year, said he attributes much of his success in the league to his time at ODU.

"I wanted to give back to the University that made everything in my professional career possible," Heinicke told odusports.com. "Old Dominion has given me so much throughout my life.”

Shortly after signing with the Falcons, Heinicke emphasized the impact the program had on his career when speaking with News 3.

"Every time ODU asks me to come back up or there's an event going on, I love to come back," Heinicke said. "This is the place that made my dreams come true, so I love coming back here and supporting any way I can."

WATCH: Heinicke reflects on ODU days after signing Atlanta Falcons

Heinicke savors time back at Old Dominion before new chapter with Falcons begins

In 2022, ODU said the upgraded locker room facility provides more space and functionality for its athletes and will be a “valuable recruiting tool.”