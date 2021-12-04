The Locker Room | December 3

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Five high school football teams from our area remain in the VHSL playoffs, the winners of their state semifinal matchups just one victory away from a state title.

We preview Saturday's 2 p.m. state semifinals involving Oscar Smith (Class 6), Green Run (Class 5), Maury (Class 5), King's Fork (Class 4) and Phoebus (Class 3). For an updated look at scores and next week's match-ups, visit our Postseason Central page.

Plus, the high school basketball season has begun and we feature Friday night's King's Fork-Nansemond River and Landstown-Salem boys matchups, and King's Fork-Nansemond River girls matchup. On the pitch, we show you the Christopher Newport women's team's overtime goal that sends the Captains to their first NCAA III national championship.