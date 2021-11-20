The Locker Room | November 19

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - High school football playoffs have reached the second round, a handful of teams survived and advanced on Friday night, earning a spot in regional finals.

While the VHSL won't crown champions until December 11, on the private circuit, Atlantic shores beat North Cross 36-26 to win the VISAA Division II state title.

Kempsville kept its storybook season going with a 15-6 win over Salem, advancing to next week region final against Green Run. The Stallions picked up a 27-7 win over Indian River.

Region 5B saw Maury beat Menchville 42-17, while Woodside defeated Nansemond River 40-22.

In the 6A semifinals, Oscar Smith continued its dominance with a 50-0 shutout of James River. Western Branch won in a thriller, beating Manchester 14-12. The Bruins were trailing in the final minute of the game, but scored the go-ahead touchdown with 46 seconds remaining on the clock. After picking off the final pass of the game, Western Branch secured a win to advance to region finals.

In 4A, Warhill defeated Hampton 13-6, advancing to the region finals for the first time in school history. They'll face King’s Fork, which beat Deep Creek 34-7, next week.

York advances in 3A with a 42-32 win over Booker T. Washington. Meanwhile, Powuoson's season comes to an end after falling to King William 64-30.

For an updated look at scores and next week's match-ups, visit our Postseason Central page.